6 armed men killed in BARMM law enforcement operation

SIX armed men were killed in a shootout with government forces during a law enforcement operation in the Special Geographic Area (SGA) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the military said Monday, September 21, 2026.

The Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) said the clash occurred on Saturday, September 19, in Barangay Balong, Tugunan, while police and military personnel were serving an arrest warrant.

According to the 6ID, the subject of the warrant and his companions allegedly opened fire at government forces as they were about to serve the warrant, triggering a shootout.

Six armed men were killed in the encounter. Their identities were not immediately released.

Government forces recovered five high-powered firearms from the encounter site, including four M16 rifles and a Garand rifle.

The 6ID said information provided by residents about alleged incidents and abuses involving the group helped security forces locate the suspects.

The operation prompted around 350 residents to temporarily evacuate their homes. The displaced residents are staying in two evacuation centers, where government agencies and the local government are providing assistance and addressing their basic needs.

Tugunan Mayor Abdullah Abas expressed support for the operation, while local officials and some residents said the law enforcement effort could help curb illegal activities allegedly linked to the group, including motorcycle theft, cattle rustling and illegal drugs.

Col. Romeo Bautista III, acting commander of the 602nd Infantry Brigade, thanked the local government, police and residents for their cooperation during the operation.

Brig. Gen. Ricky Bunayog, acting commander of the 6ID and Joint Task Force-Central, also commended government forces, local officials and residents for their cooperation.

“Community security is a shared responsibility and the unity between the government and the people is our greatest strength,” Bunayog said.

“We will continue to support legitimate law enforcement efforts and ensure that the welfare and safety of our citizens remain a top priority,” he added.

The operation was led by the Maguindanao del Norte Police Provincial Office and Tugunan Municipal Police Station, with support from several units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (SunStar Zamboanga)