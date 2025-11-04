6 arrested, P14-M smuggled cigarettes seized off Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested six persons and seized around P14 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation off Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Eleazar Matta, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, did not release the identities of the six arrested persons but said they are from the towns of Jolo and Hadji Panglima Tahil, Sulu.

Matta said they were arrested around 3:14 a.m. Sunday, November 2, near the island village of Manalipa, Zamboanga City.

Matta said the police operatives, in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard, were conducting seaborne patrol when they noted and intercepted a motorboat with six-man crew.

"This joint effort forms part of continuous maritime security and anti-smuggling initiatives aimed at protecting maritime borders and preventing the illegal entry of goods," Matta said.

Upon inspection, he said the motorboat was found carrying 210 master cases of assorted brand of cigarettes worth P14 million.

The confiscated contraband and motorboat were placed under police custody while the six arrested persons are detained at the Zamboanga City Police Station 4 for appropriate action. (SunStar Zamboanga)