6 arrested, P395,000 shabu seized in Lanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES have seized P395,080 worth of illegal drugs and arrested six suspects, dismantling a drug den in the process during separate law enforcement operations in the provinces of Lanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Norte.

Two of the six suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Lanao del Norte, while the remaining four were arrested in another buy-bust operation that led to the dismantling of a drug den in Maguindanao del Norte.

The two suspects arrested in Lanao del Norte were identified by their aliases as Jun-Jun, 23, of Maria Cristina village, Baloi; and Al-Al, 26, of Bag-ong Dawi village, Baroy.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said Jun-Jun, a street-level individual (SLI) suspect, was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, January 23, in Purok 3, Nangka village, Baloi.

Sua said authorities seized from Jun-Jun about 50.60 grams of suspected shabu packed in large and small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P344,080, a pouch, and P500 in marked money.

Jun-Jun is currently under the custody of the Baloi Municipal Police Station for documentation and further disposition.

Sua said Al-Al was arrested in another buy-bust operation around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, January 23, in Bag-ong Dawi village, Baroy, Lanao del Norte.

Seized from Al-Al were about 1.5 grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P10,200, illegal drug paraphernalia, and P200 in marked money.

Al-Al is currently under the custody of the Baroy Municipal Police Station for documentation and further disposition.

Sua said the successful anti-drug operations underscore the police’s unwavering commitment to protecting communities from the dangers of illegal drugs.

“We assure the public that the Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office will continue to intensify anti-illegal drug operations and ensure that the rule of law prevails,” he said in a statement.

He added that the separate anti-drug operations were conducted by police operatives from different units in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Meanwhile, the four suspects arrested in Maguindanao del Norte were identified by their aliases as Rex, 43, the alleged drug den maintainer; Talib, 31; Kongking, 32; and Ogie, 25.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation that led to the dismantling of a drug den on Thursday, January 22, in Digal village, Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Seized from the dismantled drug den were about six grams of suspected shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P40,800, a mobile phone, buy-bust money, an identification card, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are now under the custody of the PDEA-Barmm Jail Facility and will be charged with violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was conducted with the support of police and military operatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)