6 ASG members surrender to military troops

SIX members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) have surrendered and handed over their firearms through the localized social integration program in the province of Sulu, the military reported Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The 11th Infantry Division (ID) identified the six ASG surrenderers as follows: Leoner Sahiron alias Baby Boy; Saupar Jilan Asing alais Abutarik; Alsid Jalaidi alias Al; Ridmar Absara Alih alias Alvares; Jamal Arabani Abdusail alias Jamal; and, Aldi Hasim Minis alias Aldison.

The 11ID said they surrendered last week through the collaborative efforts of the 41st Infantry Battalion, 11th Military Intelligence Battalion, and Tactical Operations Group Sulu-Tawi-Tawi.

Brigadier General Mario Jacinto, 1101st Infantry Brigade (1101IBde) commander, presented them to Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11ID commander, in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the 1101IBde in Bud Bayug, Talipao, Sulu.

Patrimonio acknowledged the six ASG surrenderers for choosing a normal life that was influenced by wrong doctrines against the government.

Patrimonio said their decision to surrender had a positive impact on their families and communities and encouraged them to support the plans of the government to end local armed conflicts and other violent activities.

Meanwhile, he emphasized the government’s leadership in collaboration with other organizations and local government units, providing initial livelihood assistance and benefits for their jumpstart into mainstream society. (SunStar Zamboanga)