6 BIFF members surrender

SIX members of the local terrorist group have embraced peace and surrendered their firearms to authorities in the province of Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Saturday, July 27, 2024.

The 6th Infantry Division (6ID) said the local terrorist group members have surrendered to the 92nd Infantry Battalion in Salbu village, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday, July 25.

Major General Antonio Nafarrete, 6ID acting division and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central commander, said the surrenderers were remnants of the Karialan and Bungos factions of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

The firearms the surrenderers have turned over include M-79 grenade launcher, two M-14 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launcher and a sniper rifle.

“We are able to sustain the momentum as more local terrorist group members are benefitting the fruits of peace by denouncing their affiliations,” Nafarrete said.

“Your army will always welcome you once you decide to live peacefully. The government will provide you with services, including financial and livelihood assistance to start your new life,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)