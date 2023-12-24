6 nabbed, P4-M 'shabu' seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested six suspects and seized more than P4 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur province, the police reported Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the suspects were arrested and illegal drugs seized in a buy-bust around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 23, in Biaba Damag village, Marawi City.

Daculan withheld the identities of the arrested suspects that compose of three men and three women.

Daculan said seized from the suspects were some 600 grams of suspected shabu packed in six knot-tied transparent plastic sachets with P4,080,000, a car, two genuine P1,000 bills used as marked money placed on trop and bottom of a bundle of P300,000 boodle money, an eco bag, two keypad cellular phones, and four identification cards.

Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, commended the police operatives for their accomplishment.

“This is a proof of our region-wide implementation of heightened security measures and law enforcement operations especially this holiday seasons,” Nobleza said.

The arrested suspects and pieces of evidence were brought to the Marawi City Police Station for proper disposition and in preparation of the filing of appropriate charges against them.