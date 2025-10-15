6 would-be human trafficking victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

THE Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), through Joint Task Force Poseidon, has rescued six would-be victims of human trafficking in a joint law enforcement operation conducted on Tuesday, October 14, in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

The WMNC said the operation was carried out in close coordination with partner law enforcement, intelligence, and local government agencies.

“It (the operation) resulted in the interception of individuals believed to be en route to a neighboring country through unauthorized channels,” the WMNC said in a statement.

Investigation showed that the would-be victims were recruited in Bulacan, Parañaque City, and Pasay City. The suspected recruiter eluded arrest.

The rescued individuals were turned over to the Municipal Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Miacat) and the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD)–Bongao for counseling and further assistance.

The WMNC said it will continue to work hand in hand with partner agencies to combat human trafficking, enforce maritime law, and safeguard Filipinos from exploitation and transnational crimes. (SunStar Zamboanga)