6 Zamboanga del Norte irrigators association undergo composting training

SIX Irrigators Associations (IAs) in Zamboanga del Norte are now better equipped to advance sustainable agriculture after they have completed a three-day Training on the Operation and Maintenance of the Composting Facility for Biodegradable Waste (CFBW).

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA)-Zamboanga Peninsula said the training was conducted by the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Soils and Water Management (DA-BSWM) from Tuesday, November 18, until Thursday, November 20, in Dipolog City, the capital of Zamboanga del Norte.

The training brought together CFBW beneficiary-associations, namely: Dipolog-Polanco IA (Dipolog City), Batayan-United Farmers IA (Kalawit), Silalela IA (Polanco), Don Federico IA (Sindangan), Upper Lower Irasan IA (Roxas), and Dansalan Makugihon IA (Labason).

The NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said that over three days, the participants of the training received practical and comprehensive instruction on equipment operation, routine maintenance, composting procedures, troubleshooting, and safety protocols.

The discussions also highlighted how locally produced organic fertilizer can boost soil fertility, reduce reliance on commercial chemical inputs, lower production costs, and strengthen farmers’ resilience amid changing climate conditions.

“This effort reinforces the government’s commitment to promoting environmentally sound farming practices and improving organic waste management in irrigated communities,” NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the training is expected to drive long-term improvements in soil health, crop productivity, and community-led environmental stewardship, contributing to a more sustainable and food-secure Zamboanga del Norte.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula emphasized that the skills gained from the training will help ensure the efficient use of CFBW units in each service area.

The training was organized in partnership with NIA-Zamboanga del Norte Regional Sub-Office, with the support and guidance of the NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)