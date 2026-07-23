60 indigenous tree seedlings planted in Dapitan City

THE Dapitan City Government has planted 60 native seedlings during a coastal tree-planting activity, strengthening its commitment to environmental conservation.

The Dapitan City Information Division said in a statement that the native trees that were planted Thursday, July 23, 2026, include Balokbalok, Bituag, and Talisay.

The tree seedlings were planted along the shoreline of Purok Pasil, Polo village.

“The initiative reinforces the city's continuing efforts to restore and protect its coastal ecosystem through the planting of indigenous tree species,” the Dapitan City Information Division said.

It said that the shoreline-adapted species were carefully selected for their ability to help prevent coastal erosion, restore coastal habitats, and strengthen community resilience against climate change and storm surges.

The tree planting activity forms part of the ongoing environmental conservation program of the Dapitan City government, which seeks to expand green spaces while encouraging greater community participation in safeguarding the city's natural resources.

Through the continued collaboration of local leaders, government personnel, and residents, the Dapitan City government remains steadfast in building a greener and more resilient future—one native tree and one barangay at a time.

The Dapital City Information Division said that every tree planted today serves as a vital step toward building a greener, healthier, and more climate-resilient Dapitan.

The tree planting activity was led by City Councilor Dennis Tan, City Council’s Committee on Agriculture chairperons, together with Barangay Polo Chairperson Oscar Balladares, members of the Barangay Council, and personnel of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)