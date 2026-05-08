60 more Lamitan City families receive secure housing under Barmm’s program

THE Bangsamoro Government, through the Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (Kapyanan), provided 60 families in Lamitan City, Basilan province, with new core shelters, as part of its commitment to improving living conditions across the region.

Engineer Nissan-Bai Ukat, led the turnover of the core shelters on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, on behalf of Kapyanan Project manager Abdullah Cusian.

Implemented in partnership with Lamitan City government, the 60 sustainable housing units, now dubbed Rose Ville, were turned over across six villages: Lagasan II (20), Sengal II (12), Luksumbang (10), Baungos (8), San Miguel (5), and Lebbuh (5).

Rose stands for Reaching Out Serving Everyone. It is the slogan of the late Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay.

Ukat said each home features solar lighting and eco-friendly components, providing beneficiaries with a foundation for long-term sustainable living.

She said the Kapyanan program provides the most vulnerable families in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) with sustainable, solar-powered homes and access to clean water to help uplift their living standards.

The 60 housing units are in addition to the 300 core shelters Kapyanan turned over on June 30, 2025, in Lamitan City.

Meanwhile, Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay said the initiative serves as a clear indicator of the government’s focus on uplifting the quality of life and ensuring broad-based progress for the people of the city. (SunStar Zamboanga)