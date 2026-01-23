60 Sulu families receive new homes from Barmm's Kapyanan program

THE Bangsamoro government, through its Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (Kapyanan) program, has turned over 60 newly built houses to indigent families in Sulu, an official said on Friday, January 23, 2026.

The housing units, turned over on Thursday, January 22, were awarded to residents of Kabungkol village in Talipao, Sulu.

Engineer Jordan Katog, Kapyanan project development officer, said each beneficiary family received a housing unit worth P710,000, measuring 42 square meters and consisting of three rooms, a living room, a kitchen, a small terrace, solar-powered lighting, and a water system component.

Katog underscored the importance of intergovernmental coordination in delivering basic services.

“We believe the project will bring hope and comfort to our fellow Bangsamoro, and we remain committed to continuing our efforts to improve the lives of our communities,” Katog said in a statement.

Talipao Mayor Reham Tulawie said the turnover ceremony symbolized more than the distribution of houses.

He said it fulfilled a promise—a promise of safety, dignity, and hope for families who deserve a place they can truly call home.

Katog and Tulawie reminded the beneficiaries that the housing units must not be sold, transferred, rented out, or abandoned, with violations subject to termination and disqualification from future Barmm housing programs.

Kapyanan’s initiative reflects Barmm's ongoing commitment to providing safe, dignified, and sustainable housing for Bangsamoro residents in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)