601Bde conducts external security operations live fire exercises

THE 601st Infantry Brigade (601Bde) has conducted live fire exercises, strengthening the capabilities, coordination, readiness, discipline, and skills of soldiers in preparation for possible external threats that could affect national security, an official said.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601Bde, said the live fire exercises, which is the culminating activity of the External Security Operations Training, was held on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at Tapat Hill, Meta village, Datu Unsay, Maguindanao del Sur.

During the training, soldiers from various units used various mortar systems such as 61-millimer (mm) mortars, 81-mm mortars, and 105-mm howitzers, demonstrating a high level of professionalism and precision in operating them.

Catu said it is important to maintain a high level of troop readiness to be ready for any situation.

"Strengthening preparedness for external threats is necessary because no one knows when the call to duty will come," he added.

He assured that residents of Datu Unsay, Shariff Aguak, Datu Hoffer, Ampatuan, and Datu Saudi Ampatuan were properly informed about the conduct of the live fire exercises to avoid any concerns and ensure their safety.

He said there were no civilians in the designated target areas before the activity began.

Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, expressed his praise and support for the successful conduct of the activity.

"I greatly admire the dedication shown by the soldiers in strengthening our security capabilities. This type of training not only enhances the capabilities of our troops, but also demonstrates our strong commitment to defending the country," Cagara said.

"We will continue to promote a higher level of readiness to ensure that the entire 6th Infantry Division is always ready to respond to any challenge, whether internal or external," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)