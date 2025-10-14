601Bde settles 'rido' in Maguindanao del Sur

THE military has successfully settled a "rido" between two leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Talayan, Maguindanao del Sur, ensuring peace will reign in the area.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, said Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the rido that was settled was between the group of Commander Anwari Gayanandang and the group of Commander Diya Mohamad Payatok, both of the MILF's 118th Base Command.

Catu said the peace covenant signing ceremony, which was held Monday, October 13, was witnessed by Maguindanao del Sur Governor Datu Ali Midtimbang and other government and military officials.

Also present was representatives of the MILF-Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities and Joint Peace and Security Team-Kitango.

"Our goal is to promote true peace. Our soldiers continue to work together to maintain order in the province of Maguindanao del Sur," Midtimbang said in a statement.

"Through these agreements, we show that nothing is impossible if understanding and concern for others prevail. I hope this will serve as an inspiration to other communities to end the conflict and start a new chapter of unity," Midtimbang added.

Catu said the Provincial Government can rely on the 601Bde to continue to be a partner in maintaining order and tranquility in Maguindanao del Sur.

"Our mandate includes serving as a bridge in conducting peace mediation and dialogue to achieve lasting peace in the province of Maguindanao del Sur," Catu said in a statement.

"With the continued support of the provincial government and partner agencies, we will achieve a stable and peaceful life for the Bangsamoro people," Catu added.

Meanwhile, Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry and Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the military remains partners in continuing the goal of achieving lasting peace and ending conflicts in Maguindanao del Sur and nearby areas.

"We can only achieve peace through the cooperation of every sector and the people for a 'whole-of-nation approach' towards order and development. You continue to prove that your service is not only for security, but also for the unity of the people," Gumiran said.

The rido between the groups of Gayanandang and Payatok was the second dispute that was settled in Maguindanao del Sur this month of October.

The first was on October 8 between Ampatuan Municipal Mayor Datu Rasul Sangki and Hamsa Kindo, battalion commander under the MILF's 118th Base command. (SunStar Zamboanga)