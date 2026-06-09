63 rescued from drifting motor boat in Sulu

AT least 63 people were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and partner agencies from a motorboat drifting at sea off Sulu, authorities said Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Eastern Sulu said the passengers and crew were rescued after the vessel in distress, M/B Queen Shaima 5, was located by the search and rescue (SAR) team around 7:55 p.m. Monday, June 8, in the waters of Bitinan, Luuk, Sulu.

“Upon locating the distressed vessel, the SAR team conducted a thorough assessment and verified that all 63 individuals on board were in good physical condition,” the CGS-Eastern Sulu said a statement.

Investigation showed M/B Queen Shaima 5 encountered mechanical failure while in transit to Sulu coming from Zamboanga City.

Although the vessel initially received assistance from passing local motor boat, CGS-Eastern Sulu was alerted to the situation and immediately dispatched a SAR team to the area.

The distressed M/B Queen Shaima was subsequently escorted to the Allayon Port in Luuk town, arriving safely at 10 p.m.

The SAR team of CGS-Eastern Sulu was assisted by personnel of the Luuk Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and troops from the 101st Infantry Battalion (101IB) during the rescue operations.

“Through the coordinated efforts of the responding agencies, all passengers were safely transported and assisted at Alayon Pier, Luuk, Sulu,” the 101IB said in a separate statement.

The successful rescue highlights the commitment and cooperation of government agencies in ensuring the safety and welfare of the public during emergency situations. (SunStar Zamboanga)