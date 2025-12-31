64 Marawi displaced persons receive P3.8-M labor subsidy

THE Office of the Chief Minister’s Marawi Rehabilitation Program (OCM-MRP) has distributed P3.8 million in labor cost subsidies to 64 internally displaced persons (IDPs) under its Construction Materials Assistance initiative.

Parliament Member Said Shiek, MRP project manager, said each beneficiary received P60,000.

Shiek said the subsidy aims to help IDPs in the Most Affected Areas of the 2017 Marawi siege cover labor expenses needed to complete house construction.

He urged beneficiaries to maximize the assistance and work collectively toward recovery.

The assistance forms part of the government’s continuing commitment to rehabilitation, Shiek said.

Processing and validation are ongoing for remaining batches of beneficiaries, he added.

Regular site visits are also being conducted to ensure the assistance is used for house construction. (SunStar Zamboanga)