64IB facilitates safe return of 40 displaced residents

THE Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion (IB) successfully conducted the Balik Barangay Program and facilitated the peaceful return of 40 displaced residents in Basilan province, the military said Monday, March 18.

Lieutenant Colonel Abel Potutan, 64IB commander, said the 40 displaced residents who peacefully returned home on Friday, March 15, are from Ettub-ettub village, Sumisip, Basilan.

Potutan said they were forced to evacuate to other areas due to “rido” or family feud between the Buena family and Asjad family.

Potutan said their sufferings have finally ended after the conflict between the two families involved was settled by Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, on February 6.

During their return, the Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) has given them food packages, coupled with a feeding program, free haircuts and parlor games for the children.

Potutan attributed the successful conduct of the Balik Barangay Program to the collaborative efforts of the village officials and the active participation of the residents of Ettub-ettub, Sumisip, Basilan.

He said their dedication and commitment to the community have been driving positive change and shaping a brighter future for all.

Potutan extended his sincere appreciation to the Sumisp municipal government and MSSD-Barmm for their unwavering support and commitment to the success of the program.

“We at 64IB, it is our mandate that a community be peaceful and prosperous, so let's all help each other so that we can achieve what we have been dreaming of for a long time, we have been seeking for a long time that our Barangay will be peaceful and prosperous,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)