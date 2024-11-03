64IB holds practical skills training to 120 CAT students

A TOTAL 120 Citizen Army Training (CAT) students underwent a one-day “Practical Skills for Real-World Challenges” training hosted by the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion (64IB) in Lanao del Sur, the military said Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Abel Potutan, 64IB commander, said the CAT students who underwent comprehensive learning experience were CAR students of the Spencer Foundation School, Incorporated headed by their school principal, Cecilia Tapic.

Potutan said the learning experience was held on Thursday, October 31, at the headquarters of the 64IB in Matalin village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

Potutan said the highlights of the activity were career guidance, assembling and disassembling of different kinds of rifle, basic survival skills, and obstacle course.

“Through these activities, the students build confidence in their ability to real-challenges while learning the importance of physical strength and mental alertness,” Potutan said.

He added the activity also fostered a sense of camaraderie among students as they worked together to overcome physical obstacles.

He said the 64IB remains dedicated to empowering the young cadets, preparing them to face future challenges with confidence and making lasting impact on their journey towards being a well-disciplined citizen of the country. (SunStar Zamboanga)