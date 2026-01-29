65 BPAT members in Sulu undergo Arnis, Aikido training

SIXTY-FIVE members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) are undergoing a 10-day training in Arnis and Aikido in the province of Sulu, the military said Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The first-ever training in Arnis and Aikido commenced on Tuesday, January 27, and is being conducted at the covered court of Kalang village, Tapul, Sulu.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB), is leading the initiative, together with First Lieutenant Jaythron Dumaga, commander of the battalion’s Bravo Company, and First Lieutenant Roylando Garcia, Civil-Military Operations Officer of the 104IB.

The participants in the training are BPAT members from six of the 15 villages in Tapul. They compose Class 08-2026.

Dalumpines said the training program aims to enhance the capability and operational readiness of BPAT members in maintaining peace and order, responding effectively to incidents, and supporting security initiatives within their respective communities.

The opening activity of the training was attended by Tapul Mayor Nasser Daud Jr. as the keynote speaker.

Daud was joined by members of the Sangguniang Bayan, the police chief, village chiefs of the six participating villages, and other stakeholders.

Dalumpines said their presence underscored the strong commitment of the local government unit (LGU) in supporting peace, security, and development initiatives in the municipality.

He said the conduct of the training marked a historic milestone in community security and capability development. (SunStar Zamboanga)