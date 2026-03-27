69 FVEs in Sulu received livelihood aid from DILG

SIXTY-NINE former violent extremists (FVEs) in Sulu have received livelihood assistance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip), the military said Friday, March 27, 2026.

The 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) said the livelihood assistance was distributed in a ceremony Wednesday, March 25, at the Sulu Area Coordinating Center in Patikul, Sulu.

The 1103Bde said the awarding of livelihood assistances underscores the government's continuing commitment to peace building and reintegration efforts in Sulu, providing former combatants with sustainable livelihood opportunities as they transition back to productive civilian life.

The recipients of the livelihood assistance are former members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) based in the province of Sulu.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II lauded the FVEs for choosing the path of peace and encouraged the recipients to make the most of the assistance provided them.

Tan emphasized the importance of unity and collective action in sustaining peace and development in the province.

Engineer Carmelo Enrique Libot, DILG-Zamboanga Peninsula officer-in-charge, highlighted the vital role of livelihood programs in empowering FVEs and preventing their return to armed activities.

Dennis Villase or, director of the DILG's National Barangay Operations Office, reaffirmed the government's dedication to inclusive development and the successful implementation of reintegration programs such as the E-Clip.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, representing Major General Leonardo Pe a, 11ID commander, underscored that the activity symbolizes change, hope, and a new beginning toward peace.

Cabasan commended the beneficiaries for choosing a better path and emphasized that the assistance serves as an opportunity to rebuild their livelihoods and support their families and communities.

He said empowering FVEs through livelihood assistance is a crucial step toward achieving long-term peace and stability in the province of Sulu.

The awarding ceremony of livelihood aid was also attended by representatives from the Sulu Provincial Police Office, alongside various government agencies and local stakeholders, demonstrating a unified approach to fostering peace and security in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)