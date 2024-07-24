6ID gets news commander

THE Philippine Army has designated a seasoned officer as the new commander of the 6th Infantry Division (6ID), which has jurisdiction over Central and South-Central Mindanao, the military said Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Installed as the acting 6ID commander is Major General Antonio Nafarrete, who replaced Major General Alex Rillera, who served as the 41stcommander of the division.

Rillera, who ended his 38 years of dedicated military service, has served for one year and nearly six months as the 6ID commander.

Lieutenant General Roy Galido, Philippine Army commander, presided over the turnover of command held at Camp Siongco, in Awang village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday, July 23.

Rillera extended his gratitude to the Armed Forces of the Philippines(AFP), particularly the Philippine Army, for the trust and confidence given him.

Under the leadership of Rillera, the 6ID has achieved significant milestones in neutralizing threats and ensuring regional safety and stability.

The 6ID said that from 2023 to mid-2024, the division successfully neutralized approximately 689 members of various threat groups, including high-value targets within communist and local terrorist groups.

“These operations resulted in the capture, confiscation, surrender, and recovery of 737 war materials, including various types of weaponry and 262 explosive devices,” the 6ID said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Nafarrete, a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1990, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Nafarrete has previously served as the commander of the 1st Infantry Division and was the Deputy Chief for Internal Defense Operations of the Western Mindanao Command.

Galido expressed his gratitude to Rillera for his exemplary leadership of the 6ID and his relentless efforts to maintain peace and order in Central and South-Central Mindanao.(SunStar Zamboanga)