6ID hands over mobility assets, service firearms

THE 6th Infantry Division (6ID) held a ceremonial handover of mobility assets and refurbished service firearms to its subordinate units based in its areas of operations, the military said.

Brigadier General Ricky Bunayog, 6ID and Joint Task Force (JTF) Central acting commander, led the presentation and turnover of serviceable assets to the 6ID’s sub-units on Wednesday, August 12, at Camp Siongco that houses the division headquarters in Awang village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguinanao del Norte.

Bunayog said the mobility assets and service firearms underwent the necessary maintenance and refurbishment before they were handed over to the different units of the 6ID.

He said it is to ensure the serviceability, reliability, and operational availability for the troops who will use them in the performance of their respective mission and duties.

The assets were also blessed during the ceremony, invoking divine protection and guidance for the soldiers who will operate and employ the equipment in the line of duty.

Bunayog stressed the need to keep equipment serviceable to support operations and readiness, appreciating the resource augmentation.

He said that maintaining mobility and firepower assets is crucial for troop mobility, efficiency, and mission effectiveness in the 6ID area of operations.

The area of operations of the 6ID covers Central and South-Central Mindanao, operating primarily across the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur), Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, parts of North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Lanao del Sur.

“These capabilities enable the Division’s units to effectively perform security and peace-support missions, reinforcing their commitment to peace and security across the 6ID area,” Bunayog said in a statement.

During the handover of mobility assets and firearms, Bunayog was joined by Colonel Manuel Leo Gador, 6ID Chief of Staff; Lieutenant Colonel Marlon Reyes II, 6ID Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics; and Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey V. Caro, commander of the 12th Forward Service Support Unit of the Philippine Army’s Support Command. (SunStar Zamboanga)