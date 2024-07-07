6ID installs news 57IB commander

THE Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID) has instituted changes in the leadership of the 57th Infantry Battalion, one of its operating units in Central Mindanao, the military said Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The 6ID said installed as the new commander of 57IB is Lieutenant Colonel Aeron Gumabao, who replaced Lieutenant Colonel Guillermo Mabute Jr.

Major General Alex Rillera, 6ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central commander, presided over the change of command ceremony on Saturday, July 6, at the headquarters of the 57IB at Edwards Camp in Mirab village, Upi, Maguindanao del Norte.

During the ceremony, Rillera proudly announced the significant accomplishments of the 5IB under the leadership of Mabute, the most notable of which is the neutralization of Ian Dela Rama and Rainjan Villega, alias Chris, commander of the Regional Operation Command of the New People’s Army (NPA) and NPA’s First Deputy Secretary of the Sub-Regional Committee, respectively.

Mabute also facilitated the surrender of numerous NPA members, significantly weakening their influence and operations.

Rillera said under the exemplary command of Mabute, the 57IB successfully neutralized 59 members of various threat groups.

Additionally, the battalion seized 165 various war materials, showcasing their relentless efforts to maintain peace and security in their area of operation.

Mabute is expected to take on the role of Assistant Chief of Staff for Training and Education of the 6ID bringing his extensive experience and leadership to the new position. (SunStar Zamboanga)