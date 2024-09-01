6ID joins crafting, launching of BDRRM plan

THE 6th Infantry Division (6ID), through the 6th Civil-Military Operations Battalion, joined the crafting and launching of the Bangsamoro Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (BDRRM) Plan, the military said Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the crafting and launching of the BDRRM plan marked a significant advancement in strengthening disaster resilience in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The launching was held on Friday, August 30, at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex, Barmm government center, Cotabato City.

The 4CRG said the involvement of the 6ID underscores the crucial role of the military in supporting disaster risk reduction efforts and ensuring community readiness and resilience.

The 6ID pledged its full support in implementing BDRRM plan and remains steadfast in its duty to serve and protect Barmm, the 4CRG said.

The 4CRG said the BDRRM plan is a pivotal component of the Barmm government’s strategy to enhance community resilience against natural and man-made disasters.

The plan aims to equip every DRRM council and office with essential tools and frameworks to collaborate with stakeholders and to safeguard lives and livelihoods, highlighting the significance of both local and international cooperation in protecting communities across Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)