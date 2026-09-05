6ID strengthens security readiness for the 1st Barmm parliamentary polls

THE 6th Infantry Division (6ID) has conducted Pre-Deployment Orientation Training for the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) personnel in preparation for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Parliamentary Election on September 14, 2026.

The training was completed on Thursday, September 3, and was held at Camp General Gonzalo Siongco that houses the headquarters of the 6ID in Awang village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, Assistant Division Commander of 6ID, emphasized during the closing ceremony the importance of security readiness, vigilance, professionalism, and discipline in performing election-related duties.

Catu reminded the troops to remain apolitical and to strictly perform their mandate in accordance with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) rules and regulations and the rule of law.

Catu underscored the need to uphold human rights and respect the people’s right to suffrage while ensuring public safety and security.

“Be alert and vigilant throughout the election period and strictly follow the instructions of your respective leaders and commanders,” Catu told the QRF personnel.

“Apply the knowledge and skills you gained from this training while performing your duties and carrying out your missions,” he added.

He called on the personnel to demonstrate professionalism, discipline, and dedication to service as they support a safe, peaceful, orderly, and credible electoral process.

He said the 6ID and Joint Task Force Central, in coordination with concerned stakeholders, remain committed to ensuring a secure environment where the Barmm registered voters can freely exercise their right to vote. (SunStar Zamboanga)