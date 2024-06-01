6ID to host joint Indonesian, Philippine Army training

THE 6th Infantry Division (ID) is set to host the upcoming annual joint training between Indonesian and Philippine Army.

The historic event, dubbed as Training Activity (TA) Philindo Strike IV-2024, will feature participation from the Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Darat (TNI AD).

Major General Alex Rillera, 6ID and Joint Task Force Central commander, said explained that TA Philindo Strike is an annual training activity between the Philippines and Indonesia.

The training activity seeks to improve both Armies' capacities for territorial defense operations and to deepen their cooperation.

“This initiative aims to strengthen the cooperation between the two armies and enhance their capabilities for Territorial Defense Operations through brigade-level mission planning and table-top exercises,” Rillera said in a statement.

A team led by Colonel Infantry Yoki Malinton Kurniafari, commander of the 11th Infantry Brigade/Badik Sakti from Indonesia, recently conducted a site survey in the area where the training will take place.

Rillera welcomed the Indonesian Army officials during their three-day Planning Conference and Site Survey for the upcoming TA Philindo Strike IV-2024.

Preparations are now in full swing by the 6ID to ensure the success of the significant activity. (SunStar Zamboanga)