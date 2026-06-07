6ID troops continuously pursuing remaining DI elements

THE focused military operations of the 6th Infantry Division (6ID) against the Dawlah Islamiya (DI) terrorists in Maguindanao del Sur continue to ensure long-term peace and development in the region, military officials said.

The main target of the operation is the remaining elements of DI under Marhom Esmael, alias Marhom, sub-leader of the DI-Hassan Group and one of the most wanted personalities facing various criminal cases including murder, frustrated murder, and robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons.

On Friday, June 5, troops of the 601st Infantry Brigade (601Bde) have recovered three high-powered firearms from two separate clashes against the DI-Hassan Group in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur.

The first clash happened around 5:29 a.m. Friday, in Pimbalakan village, Mamasapano.

During the clearing operation, the troops of the 38th Infantry Battalion (38IB) have recovered two high-powered firearms, including a 5.56-millimeter (mm) caliber M16A1 rifle with four long magazines and a 7.62-mm caliber M14 rifle with four magazines.

At around 9:25 a.m., troops of Bravo Company under the 38IB clashed against another armed DI-HG elements in Daladap village, Mamasapano.

The soldiers have recovered a 5.56-mm R4 rifle and two long magazines believed to belong to a soldier belonging to the 40IB who lost his life after being ambushed by the DI-HG in Tuayan 1 village, Datu Hoffer on March 17, 2024.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, said the determination of the troops to end the threat of terrorism in the region remains intact.

“We continue to conduct operations to ensure that the remaining elements of the terrorist group are held accountable and to maintain the security of our communities,” Catu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, 6ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central commander, emphasized the importance of the continued cooperation of the people and the government in the campaign against terrorism.

“Our victory is the result of the joint efforts of the soldiers, local governments, and the people. We also deeply appreciate the continued cooperation, support, and trust of our communities and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front by providing vital information that we can immediately act on,” Cagara said.

“The prompt sharing of intelligence by our countrymen is a great help in preventing further violence and in promptly addressing security threats. We will not stop until we completely eliminate the threat of violence in the region,” Cagara added. (SunStar Zamboanga)