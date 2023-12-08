6th most wanted person in Lanao Sur town arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons who had been hiding for over a year in Lanao del Sur province, the police reported Friday, December 8, 2023.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office director, identified the arrested most wanted person as Hamdani Dimao, of legal age.

Daculan said Dimao was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 7, in Mantapoli village, Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said Dimao has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on September 26, 2022.

He said Dimao is listed as the sixth most wanted person in the municipality of Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

He said the arrested wanted person was placed under the temporary custody of the Marantao Municipal Police Station for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)