6th most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula killed in shootout

ONE of Zamboanga Peninsula’s most wanted person, known to be a notorious contract killer, was killed in a shootout during a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, did not release the identity of the slain contract killer except in saying he is listed as the sixth most wanted person in the region.

Galvez said the shootout ensued around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, April 4, after the slain notorious killer, armed with a caliber .45 pistol, opened fire upon noticing the arrival of the policemen in his hideout in Purok Mauswagon in Poblacion village, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

He said the shootout ensued as the policemen were about to serve warrants of arrest against the slain wanted person, who is identified as a high-priority target by PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula.

Galvez said the notorious contract killer, who was wounded in the shootout, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

She said the slain notorious killer has standing warrants of arrest for the crimes of multiple attempted murder and damage to property with P120,000 recommended bail and for illegal possession of firearms with P60,000 recommended bail issued by a court in Pagadian City.

She said intelligence reports have identified the slain notorious contract killer to be involved in a recent shooting incident in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

She said the slain suspect is also involved in the illegal drug trade. (SunStar Zamboanga)