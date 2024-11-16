7 arrested, P18.99-M smuggled cigarettes seized

AUTHORITIES arrested seven persons and seized some P18.99 million worth of contraband in separate anti-smuggling operations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), officials said Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The bulk of the confiscation was made by the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) in the Sulu Sea and the rest by policemen in the province of Lanao del Sur.

Five of the seven persons were apprehended in the Sulu Sea and the remaining two in Lanao del Sur.

Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila, Jr., NFWM commander, said those arrested in the Sulu Sea are all crewmen of a motorboat named M/B Mati Jaihana.

Tagamolila said they were arrested by Sailors, who intercepted M/B Mati Jaihana, while conducting maritime security patrol six miles south of the island town of Pangutaran, Sulu around 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, November 13.

Tagamolila said the motorboat was loaded with 300 undocumented master cases of assorted cigarettes worth P17.89 million.

He said M/B Mati Jaihana was traveling from Pangutaran Island to Luuk, Sulu, when intercepted by the personnel of the NFWM.

He said the motorboat and its five crewmen, all in good health, were handed over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Zamboanga City for further proper disposition.

He said the confiscation of the smuggled cigarettes is part of the Navy's ongoing efforts to combat smuggling and protect the country’s borders, in coordination with the BOC.

“These actions support national security and help prevent the illegal trade of tobacco products, which violates laws aimed at regulating imports,” Tagamolila added.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said 20 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P1,140,000 were seized around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, November 14 in Bubong village, Bacolod-Kalawi, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said the policemen were conducting checkpoint operation along Narciso Ramos Highway in Bubong village when they intercepted a vehicle and seized the smuggled cigarettes.

Daculan said two persons were arrested aboard the vehicle loaded with contraband that was traveling from Malabang to Marawi City.

He said the two arrested suspects, vehicle, and confiscated smuggled cigarettes were placed under the custody of Bacolod-Kalawi Municipal Police Station for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)