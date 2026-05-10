7 BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

SEVEN members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Biadlo Faction (BIFF-BF) voluntarily surrendered to government authorities as a result of the intensified campaign for peace and security in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Sunday, May 10, 2026.

The surrender of the seven BIFF members on Thursday, May 7, 2026, was facilitated by the 90th Infantry Battalion (90IB) headed by Lieutenant Colonel Loqui Marco, who was formally presented the surrenderers to Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, in a ceremony at the headquarters of the 90IB in Kabengi village, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Police Colonel Michael Mangahis, Maguindanao del Sur police director, was also present during the ceremony.

The military said that among the weapons surrendered by the BIFF surrenderers were four Barrett rifles, two 81-millimeter mortars, and one caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle.

Meanwhile, the Balik-Baril Program was also successfully implemented with the help of various local government units and villages that cooperated in the voluntary surrender of loose firearms.

Among the municipalities that actively cooperated in the implementation of the program were the towns of Datu Unsay, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Ampatuan, Datu Abdullah Sangki, and Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

Through the cooperation of the five municipalities, various weapons were voluntarily surrendered by the residents, including shotguns, revolvers, pistols, a caliber .30 carbine, an M67 fragmentation grenade, and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher.

In support of the Balik-Loob Program, the five municipalities, the Provincial Government of Maguindanao del Sur, Ministry of Public Order and Safety of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Nonviolent Peaceforce, and Department of Social Welfare and Development-Soccsksargen also collaborated to provide immediate assistance such as cash assistance, livelihood assistance, agricultural products, and sacks of rice.

"The voluntary surrender of former violent extremists and even loose firearms is clear proof that our countrymen want a peaceful and prosperous society. Our LGUs and partner agencies played a major role in this success," Catu said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Major General Jose Valdimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force-Central, said the military will continue to intensify its engagement with communities to finally end the armed conflict in Central Mindanao.

Cagara said they will continue to implement programs that will pave the way for peace, security, and long-term development in the Central Mindanao region. (SunStar Zamboanga)