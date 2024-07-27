7 hurt, 229 houses raze in Zamboanga fire

SEVEN people were injured while 229 houses made of light materials were razed in a more than four-hour fire that hit a squalid community in Zamboanga City, the Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said Saturday, July 27, 2024.

The ZCFD said the fire that rapidly spread started in one of the houses around 4:40 p.m. Friday, July 26, on Calle Punta, Camino Nuevo village, Zamboanga City.

The ZCFD said the fire that reached third alarm was controlled around 5:25 p.m. and was completely extinguished around 9:25 p.m.

It is still investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed more or less P1 million worth of properties.

Socorro Rojas, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) chief, said the fire displaced around 229 families with 736 individuals.

Rojas said the seven victims only suffered minor injuries during the fire incident.

He said they have established a community kitchen to cater to the food needs of the fire victims. (SunStar Zamboanga)