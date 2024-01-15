Zamboanga

7 hurt in vehicular accident

SEVEN people, including three children, were injured when the three-wheeled vehicle they were riding overturn in a west coast village of Zamboanga City, the local police reported Monday, January 15, 2024.

The local police said the accident happened around 3 p.m. along the bypass road in Maasin village.

The police identified the victims as the following: Lim Buclao, 44; Aljim Buclao, nine, Khadija Pua, 20; Sadiya Sakilin, 16; Emma Saiwuddin, 19; Naseca Buclao, one; and Nehma Buclao, 32.

The police said they were aboard on a three-wheel vehicle, known as Piaggo, on the way home when it overturned after Lim lost control of the steering bar while passing on a curved road.

The police said the victims came from a picnic at Dumalon river in Tulungatung village before the incident.

The police said they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

