7 killed in Maguindanao del Norte clash

SEVEN individuals were killed while a soldier was wounded in a clash near an island village in Maguindanao del Norte, the military said Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the clash happened around 1:56 p.m. Friday, October 18, in the waters of Bongo Island, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Gonzales said the seven slain lawless elements were followings of a certain Commander Paradise.

Gonzales said the clash ensued when the marine troops chanced upon a group of lawless elements aboard on 12 motorboats while conducting maritime security patrol in coordination with the police.

Gonzales said the troops recovered the remains of the three of the seven slain lawless elements, whose identities have yet to ascertain.

He said the troops also recovered an M-60 light machinegun with ammunition and empty shells of 7.62 millimeter rifle.

He said wounded soldier was brought to Camp Siongco Station Hospital in Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindao del Norte.

“Our troops are doing their best to seize the fleeing lawless elements. While doing so, other efforts are taken into consideration to smoothen the process as we want these unlawful personalities to face appropriate criminal charges,” he said.

He added that the troops are tracking down the remaining fleeing lawless elements. (SunStar Zamboanga)