7 potential human trafficking victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

AUTHORITIES have rescued seven potential victims of trafficking in persons in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the potential victims were rescued around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the port of Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The PRO-BAR said the potential victims were rescued after a concerned citizen informed the authorities that a group of unidentified persons were traveling from Zamboanga City to Tawi-Tawi aboard a commercial ferry.

“They intend to take the ‘backdoor’ to get to Sabah, Malaysia,” the PRO-BAR said in a statement on Wednesday, April 24.

“They were to travel to Lahad Datu, Sabah, Malaysia but failed to present any legal papers,” the PRO-BAR added.

The rescued potential victims were taken to the Municipal Inter-Agency Committee Against Trafficking for counseling, assistance and stress debriefing, organized by the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development.

The Tawi-Tawi Police Provincial Office and other concerned government agencies are working out for the safe return of the rescued potential victims to their respective families.

The rescue of the seven on Tuesday, April 23, came four days after 13 potential victims of trafficking in persons were rescued at the port of Bongao in Tawi-Tawi.

The 13 potential victims of trafficking in persons were rescued on Friday, April 19, while they were traveling to Sabah, Malaysia via Bongao.

Like the seven potential victims, the 134 victims were rescued after authorities received information that a group of persons was traveling to Sabah, Malaysia via Bongao, Tawi-Tawi. (SunStar Zamboanga)