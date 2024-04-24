7 soldiers get medal for gallantry vs BIFF militants

THE Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID) awarded medals to seven soldiers for gallantry in action that resulted in the death of a top leader of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and 11 followers in Maguindanao del Sur.

Major General Alex Rillera, 6ID commander, led the awarding of medals on Tuesday, April 23, at Camp Siongco Station Hospital in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The recipients of the wounded personnel medal were Second Lieutenant Knigle Bastian, Sergeant Oliver Lanestosa, Private First Class (PFC) Gerald Alawin, PFC Michael Composo, Private Jay-R Alocada, all members of the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion; PFC Jereco Watil of the 92nd Infantry Battalion, and Staff Sergeant Rold Romualdo of the 99th Infantry Battalion.

Rillera also provided cash assistance, groceries, and a basket of fruits to the wounded soldiers. He was assisted by Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Felongco, the 6ID personnel officer.

The seven soldiers were wounded in an encounter with 15 members of the BIFF, which resulted in the death of Mohiden Animbang alias Karialan, the leader of the BIFF-Karialan faction and 11 others in Kitango village, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday, April 22.

One of the 11 slain followers was Animbang’s brother, Saga, the operations chief of the BIFF-Karialan faction.

Meanwhile, Rillera expressed hopes that the death of Animbang will result in the cessation of violence in Central Mindanao.

The death of Animbang has brought down two BIFF factions that are operating in the Central Mindanao area. These are the BIFF-Bungos and Toraife factions. (SunStar Zamboanga)