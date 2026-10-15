7 wild animals freed in Zamboanga del Norte town

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula released seven wild animals into their natural habitat in the province of Zamboanga del Norte as part of the agency’s continuing efforts to protect wildlife and conserve biodiversity.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said Thursday, October 15, that the wild animals were freed last week in Sinai village, Sergio Osmeña, Zambanga del Norte.

The release involved one Pinsker’s Hawk Eagle, two Brahminy kites, three reticulated pythons, and one yellow-headed water monitor.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the wild animals were turned over by rescuers and concerned individuals to the DENR’s Regional Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (RWRC) in Baclay village, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur, where they underwent rehabilitation prior to their release.

“These wild animals play significant roles in maintaining ecological balance. Their return to the wild helps sustain natural ecological processes and reinforces the importance of protecting wildlife and their habitats,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The release of the wild animals was led by the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula, through its Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Section (PAMBCS), along with the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Veterinary Office, Commission on Audit, Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Piñan, and the Sergio Osmeña Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO).

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula noted that the municipal government of Sergio Osmeña continues to support wildlife conservation initiatives, demonstrating its strong commitment to protecting wildlife and preserving the municipality’s natural heritage.

“This partnership highlights the importance of collaboration among government agencies and local communities in safeguarding biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula has encouraged the public to immediately report wildlife sightings or encounters, especially animals in need of rescue, to the nearest DENR office or concerned local authorities.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said that through responsible reporting and active community participation, everyone can help protect wildlife, preserve biodiversity, and ensure a safe environment for future generations. (SunStar Zamboanga)