70 ex-NPA rebels receive cash aid

THE municipal government of Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur and the Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (IB) distributed cash assistances to 70 former New People Army’s (NPA) rebels in that province, the military said Friday, April 12, 2024.

The 53IB said the distribution of cash assistance on Wednesday, April 10, to the former NPA rebels, now called friends rescued (FRs), was led by Mayor Junaflor Cerilles of Dumalinao.

“This generous allocation of funds represents not just a single act of support but a foundation of the LGU's (local government unit’s) ongoing commitment to helping FRs build brighter lives,” Cerilles said in a statement.

However, it was not announced as to how much cash assistance each of the FRs have from the municipal government of Dumalinao.

Cerilles also emphasized the importance of continuous support and reminded recipients to use wisely the money given them for their personal and economic growth.

Liuetenant Colonel Terence Ylanan, 53IB commander, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for Dumalinao's constant partnership, demonstrating the power of collaboration between local government and 53IB in achieving sustainable peace.

Ylanan said the initiative recognized that true peace requires both economic opportunity and the ongoing support systems necessary for successful reintegration.

“The distribution of cash aid serves as a light of hope, showing communities affected by conflict that a brighter, more peaceful future is within reach,” he said in a statement.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the municipal government of Dumalinao for their continued assistance and assured that they would use wisely the money given them, according to the 53IB. (SunStar Zamboanga)