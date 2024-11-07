70 students in Lanao del Sur get bags from OVP

SEVENTY students in one of the elementary schools in the province of Lanao del Sur have benefited from the bag distribution program of the Office of the Vice President, the military said Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The Army’s 5th Infantry Battalion (5IB) said the recipients of the school bags were students at the elementary school in Bubong village, Poona Bayabao, Lanao del Sur.

The bags were distributed on Tuesday, November 5, by personnel of the 5IB together with Poona Bayabao Vice Mayor Nadhja Pacala.

The 5IB said the distribution of school bags is aimed to inspire the students to attend classes daily and to study well.

The recipient students and the teachers express their gratitude to Vice President Sara Duterte for initiating the school bag distribution program.

Meanwhile, the Philippine General Council of Assemblies of God (PGCAG) visited the headquarters of the 18th Infantry Battalion in Campo Uno village, Lamitan City, Basilan province on Monday, November 4.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the visit, led by Romel Kirby Tingzon, aimed to strengthen their connection and explore potential collaborations.

“It marked a significant step toward establishing partnerships to provide essential medical services to the most marginalized communities in the area of operations of the battalion,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

The meeting highlighted the shared commitment of both organizations to serving the community and extending a helping hand to those in need, according to the 4CRG.

The 4CRG said the 18IB looks forward to the partnership with the PGCAG, emphasizing their shared commitment to supporting vulnerable communities through essential medical assistance. (SunStar Zamboanga)