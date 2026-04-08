76 Sulu town learners complete Army Literacy Patrol System program

SEVENTY-SIX learners successfully completed the Army Literacy Patrol System (ALPS) program facilitated by the 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB) of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) in Panglima Estino, Sulu, military officials said Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The successful completion of the program marked another milestone in the sustained efforts of the Philippine Army to promote education as a pathway to lasting peace in the province of Sulu.

The graduation ceremony of the 76 learners was held Monday, April 6, in Tiptipon National High School.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, commander of the 21IB, emphasized that the successful conduct of the graduation ceremony reflects the strong collaboration among the Philippine Army, municipal government of Panglima Estino, and the Department of Education, with the active support of parents and community stakeholders in advancing literacy and community development.

Borras said that 49 of the 76 learners completed the junior high school level, while the remaining 27 finished the elementary level.

He highlighted that among thegraduates was Jurraya Taji, 70, the oldest graduate, whose determination to learn how to read and write stands as a powerful symbol of perseverance.

He noted that the youngest, Edimar Sadihar, 16, completed the program with the goal of continuing his formal education, demonstrating that learning opportunities can transform lives at any age.

In his message, Panglima Estino Mayor Benshar Estino emphasized that education remains accessible to all and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting literacy programs in the municipality. Nirsin Eron represented Estino during the ceremony.

Nur-Aisha Gonzalez, Focal Person of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Alternative Learning System (ALS), expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the 21IB for its dedication to improving literacy not only in Panglima Estino but across the province of Sulu.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102Bde, underscored that education is a powerful instrument in sustaining peace and empowering communities.

Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Granados, 1102Bde executive officer, represented Delos Santos during the graduation ceremony.

Delos said emphasized that the ALPS program goes beyond teaching basic literacy, as it instills confidence, strengthens community resilience, and opens opportunities for a better future.

He further expressed appreciation to the DepEd and the municipal government of Panglima Estino for their unwavering support, highlighting that strong partnerships remain essential in transforming lives and securing lasting peace in Sulu.

Meanwhile, Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11th Infantry Division (11ID) and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion, highlighted the strong partnership between the Philippine Army and DepEd, noting that education remains one of the most effective foundations in sustaining peace and development in Sulu.

The 21IB and 1102Bde are subordinate units of the Sulu-based 11ID, also known as the “Alakdan” Division.

The ALPS graduation not only celebrated academic achievement but also reinforced the Army’s commitment to community-based peacebuilding, proving that through education, resilience, and unity, a brighter and more peaceful future can be achieved. (SunStar Zamboanga)