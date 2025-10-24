7IB launches first-ever mobile kitchen in Sultan Kudarat

THE Army's 7th Infantry Battalion (7IB) of the 6th Infantry Division (6ID) officially launched the first-ever Military Mobile Kitchen, marking a landmark achievement for logistics and troops welfare.

Lieutenant Colonel Tristan Rey Vallescas, 7IB commander, said the state-of-the-art mobile kitchen is a significant leap in enhancing the operational and sustainment capabilities of the troops, particularly in remote and unpredictable environments.

Vallescas said the mobile kitchen ensures safe, efficient, and timely meal preparation even in the most austere operational settings as it is designed with modular cooking stations, sanitation systems, and food storage facilities.

Vallescas led the ceremonial turnover of the mobile kitchen, emphasizing the modernization's role in elevating both logistical efficiency and welfare of the soldiers.

The ceremony was held at the headquarters of the battalion in Kapaya village, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday, October 21.

"This innovation demonstrates our commitment to modernizing and improving the living conditions of our personnel, especially those deployed in far-flung locations, it was also designed to help more people and serve our countrymen efficiently," Vallesca said in a statement.

He said the mobile kitchen, more than just a logistical upgrade, also serves as a symbol of the 7IB's enduring dedication to serving the Filipino people and upholding their duty in national defense, internal security and humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

Meanwhile, the 7IB also officially unveiled a newly constructed guard post-tower-to boost and maximize the effectiveness of the troops to provide a secure and defensible position. (SunStar Zamboanga)