7IB troops recover explosives in Sultan Kudarat

TROOPS of the 7th Infantry Battalion (7IB) have recovered explosives in a deserted compound in Sitio Kimondo, Barangay Lagandang, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday, October 8.

Lieutenant Colonel Tristan Rey Vallescas, commander of the 7IB, said Thursday, October 9, the operation was launched after concerned residents reported suspicious materials in the deserted compound of Mutin Ali.

Vallescas said that upon validation, the troops in coordination with the personnel of the Army Explosive Ordnance Demolition (EOD) and of Operational Center- Explosive Hazard Management Response (Opcen-EHMR), as well as from the Joint Peace Security Team (JPST) conducted a clearing operation, which resulted in the recovery of four rounds of Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs) and two rounds of Rifle Grenades (RGs).

Vallescas commended the support of the local populace that led to the recovery of the explosives.

“This successful recovery operation was made possible through the vigilance and cooperation of our fellow citizens. We encourage the community to remain proactive in reporting threats as we continue to safeguard peace and security in the area,” Vallescas said in a statement.

Brigadier Michael Santos, commander of the 603rd Infantry Brigade, lauded the joint efforts of the government forces and highlighted the importance of community involvement in the maintenance of peace.

“This accomplishment by the 7IB is a clear example of how our people and our soldiers can work hand in hand to deny lawless elements the space to operate. We are grateful for the trust of our communities and remain committed to protecting them from any threat to peace and order,” Santos said.

The recovered explosives were safely secured and are now in the custody of the proper authorities for investigation and disposal.

Vallescas urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest military outpost or police station. (SunStar Zamboanga)