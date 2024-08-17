8 arrested, over P1-M shabu seized in Barmm, Zamboanga Peninsula

AUTHORITIES have arrested eight people, including a leader of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and seized some P1.09 million worth of illegal drugs and high-powered firearms in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Five of the suspects, including the MILF leader, were arrested in Barmm and the remaining three in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said four of the five suspects arrested in Barmm were caught when PDEA agents back policemen, soldiers, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and National Bureau of Investigation, dismantled a drug den in Ambadao village, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday, August 17.

The PDEA-Barmm identified them as alias Dido, the drug den maintainer; alias Jojo; alias Anton; and alias Jerry.

The PDEA-Barmm said seized from the suspect were some P516,800 worth of suspected shabu packed in 17 heat-sealed plastic sachets, buy-bust money, assorted drug paraphernalia, two mobile phones, five notebooks containing list of transactions, cut pieces of plastic teabag and identification cards.

The PDEA-Barmm said the MILF leader, Dido Akad lampay, was arrested in another anti-drug operation in Montay, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday, August 17.

Lampay’s cohorts, identified as alias Markay, eluded arrest, the PDEA-Barmm said.

Seized from Lampay were some P510,000 worth of suspected shabu packed in 17 heat-sealed plastic sachets, buy-bust money, assorted illegal drug paraphernalia, an M-60 machinegun, one Browning Automatic Rifle, and assorted ammunition.

The PDEA identified the other three suspects as Rey Vincent Tacoda Panoril, 18; Russel Velarde Mentolaroc, 30; and, Killton Damme Cantoneros Solamillo, 20.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said they were arrested in an anti-drug operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, in Gulayon, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Seized from the arrested suspects were 10 grams of suspected shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P68,000.

The PDEA said all of the arrested suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)