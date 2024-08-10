8 BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

EIGHT local terrorist group (LTG) members have surrendered to the authorities in the province of Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the eight LTG members surrendered to the troops of the 33rd Infantry Battalion (33IB) on Thursday, August 8, in Zapakan, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The Westmincom said the surrenderers belong to the Karialan faction of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

The BIFF surrenderers handed over one caliber .45 pistol; one caliber .38 pistol; one caliber .30 Carbine rifle; one 5.56-killimeter (mm) revolver pistol; one 40-mm M203 Grenade Launcher; one 40-mm Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) launcher; one caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle; one 5.56-mm machine gun; one caliber .45 magazine; three rounds cartridge of caliber .45 pistol; one round cartridge of RPG; and one caliber .30 Garand rifle.

“Ang walang humpay na pagtugis sa kanila ng ating tropa, bukod sa hirap, pagod at gutom sa kabundukan, ang nag-udyok sa walo para magbalik-loob sa pamahalaan,” Lieutenant Colonel Udgie Villan, 33rd Infantry Battalion commander, said.

(The relentless pursuit against them by our troops, apart from hardship, fatigue and hunger in the mountains, motivated the eight to surrender to the government.)

The BIFF surrenderers were presented to Brigadier General Oriel Pangcog, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, in a ceremony on Thursday at the headquarters of the 33IB in Zapakan, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Also present during the presentation of the surrenderers were Sittie Janine Gamao, the Peace Program Officer of the Ministry of Public Order and Safety in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPOS-Barmm); and Roger Dionisio, the Focal Person of Agila-Haven.

The Agila-Haven is a program of the provincial government of Maguindanao del Sur that responds to and helps all those who return to the government in the said province.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, lauded the remarkable accomplishment of Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, underscoring its positive impact on the peace and order of Maguindanao del Sur.

“This accomplishment is clearly a testament to the collaborative efforts at play. It is with great pride that I commend the unwavering efforts of Joint Task Force Central for their endeavor to return the LTG members to the fold of the law so they may live a life free from fear and terror. We expect more surrenders to come as our soldiers continue to do their job with utmost dedication and patriotism,” Gonzales said. (SunStar Zamboanga)