8 BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

EIGHT members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF)-Bungos Faction have voluntarily surrendered along with their weapons to the 90th Infantry Battalion (90IB) in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Friday, September 5, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Loqui Marco, 90IB commander, presented them to Brigadier General Edgar Catu, 601st Infantry Brigade (601Bde) commander, in a ceremony at the battalion’s headquarters in Kabengi village, Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, after they surrendered on Thursday, September 4.

Marco said that as part of the Balik-Loob Program, the eight BIFF surrenderers received immediate financial assistance, livelihood programs, and sacks of rice from the municipal governments of Shariff Aguak, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, and Datu Hoffer.

He added that their surrendered weapons are scheduled to be turned over to higher headquarters for proper disposition.

“The voluntary surrender of our eight compatriots from the BIFF is proof that the unity of the government, local government, police, and community is effective in promoting peace,” Catu said.

“I commend their courage to abandon violence and embrace peace. The government, through the Balik-Loob Program, is ready to support them so that they can once again live peacefully and productively for the future of their families and communities,” he added.

Major General Donald Gumiran, 6th Infantry Division commander, lauded the 601Bde, 90IB, and all partners for their efforts that led to the surrender of eight members of the BIFF-Bungos Faction.

“The surrender of the former BIFF members is a clear sign that the government’s call for reconciliation is heard and accepted. May this serve as an inspiration to others in the mountains—the government’s door is open to anyone who wants to return. Together, we will advance a peaceful and prosperous Bangsamoro,” Gumiran said. (SunStar Zamboanga)