8 CGOSEC students under immersion at Westmincom

EIGHT student officers of the Coast Guard Officers’ Senior Executive Course (CGOSEC) Class 03-26 Seminar “Bravo” are under a three-day immersion at Camp Basilio Navarro that houses the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) headquarters in Zamboanga City, the military said Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Coast Guard Commander Lyn Alquizar, the head of mission, said the immersion aims to provide the CGOSEC students with firsthand exposure to the unified command’s structure, operational dynamics, and strategic perspective.

Alquizar said the immersion also aims to enhance their understanding and foster greater collaboration and synergy among organizations.

Brigadier General Aldrin Annani, Westmincom deputy commander for external defense operations, said the immersion is a good venue to nurture interagency collaboration and coordination.

“This will enhance the efficiency of information sharing, fill the gaps, and strengthen our relationship as we jointly work to promote maritime security and protect the sovereignty of our beloved country,” Annani added.

The visiting CGOSEC will be provided with unit briefings and other related activities for them to get familiar with the command.

The CGOSEC students arrived at Camp Navarro on Tuesday, August 13, and will stay until Friday, August 16. They were accompanied by Alquizar and two training staff.

Upon arrival, Alquizar paid a courtesy call to the Westmincom leadership and was received by Annani and Colonel Emmanuel Cabasan, Westmincom’s unified command staff. (SunStar Zamboanga)