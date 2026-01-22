8 high-powered firearms surrendered in Maguindanao del Sur

EIGHT assorted high-powered firearms were surrendered by residents from different villages in Maguindanao del Sur province, the military said Thursday, January 20, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel William Sabado, acting commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion, said the surrender of the firearms was successful with the help of local officials and residents of the different villages in Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur, as part of their support for the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) management program that is aimed to curb illegal possession of firearms and ensure the safety of communities.

Among the weapons surrendered on Tuesday, January 20, were the following: one 60-millimteer (MM) mortar; one Rocket Propelled Grenade; one 7.62-MM rifle; one Grenade Launcher; an M203 grenade launcher; and, three M-79 grenade launchers.

The surrendered weapons were formally received by Brigadier General Edgar Catu, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, in a ceremony at the Datu Anggal Midtimbang municipal hall and was witnessed by Mayor Nathaniel Midtimbang.

“The surrender of the weapons is a clear proof of the strong cooperation of the communities in our fight against illegal weapons. The purpose of this step is to preserve the peace and security of every family in Maguindanao del Sur,” Catu said in a statement.

“The successful surrender of weapons is a major achievement for our security. The cooperation of local governments, as well as the cooperation of the citizens, serves as an inspiration to other communities,” Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, 6th Infantry Division commander, said in a separate statement.

“We continue to call on those who still hold illegal weapons to surrender them to our government to ensure a safer and more orderly Central Mindanao,” Cagara added.

He said this move is part of the ongoing campaign by the Philippine Army and other government agencies to curb the spread of illegal weapons and maintain peace and order throughout Central Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)