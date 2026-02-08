8 individuals surrender cache of firearms, explosives in Lanao del Sur

THE 101st Infantry Brigade (101Bde), together with the 64th Infantry Battalion and in close coordination with partner law enforcement agencies, facilitated the voluntary surrender of eight individuals who turned over a cache of firearms and explosives in Lanao del Sur, an official said Sunday, February 8.

The military did not publish the identities of the eight individuals, who surrendered on Saturday, February 7, in Matalin village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

Brigadier General Yasser Bara, commander of the 101Bde, said they turned over a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher, three KG9 9-millimeter submachine guns, three Garand rifles, 80 hand grenades, and two anti-tank RPG ammunition.

Bara said the successful surrender was the result of sustained community engagement, intensified security operations, and the growing trust of local residents in government initiatives promoting peace and stability. Bara emphasized that the turnover of the weapons significantly reduces the tools of violence in the area and contributes to safer communities.

“This act of surrender reflects courage—the courage to change, to protect one’s family, and to embrace peace. The 101st Brigade stands ready to support all who choose to lay down their arms and help build a more secure and hopeful future,” he said in a statement.

He added that they remain committed to supporting individuals who choose the path of peace and reintegration, while continuing to uphold their mandate to protect the people and secure the communities of Lanao del Sur and neighboring areas. (SunStar Zamboanga)