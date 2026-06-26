8 individuals voluntarily surrender loose firearms

THE City Government of Zamboanga has extended assistance to eight individuals who voluntarily handed over loose firearms to authorities.

Mayor Khymer Olaso personally handed over the assistance, grocery packs and 25-kilo sack of rice, to each of the eight individuals in a simple ceremony at City Hall Conference Room Friday, June 26, 2026.

Each of them also received P5,000 cash assistance coming from Olaso’s salary.

The firearms that were voluntarily handed over include four 12-gauge shotguns, a Garand and Carbine rifles, a caliber .38 revolver and a magnum .357 revolver.

All of the eight individuals has no pending cases and that the firearms they handed over were owned by their relatives.

“It belongs to my grandfather,” one of the eight told Olaso during the ceremonial turnover of the firearms.

The voluntary surrender of the firearms was facilitated by Lieutenant Colonel Brendo Maglasang, Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) executive officer and head of TFZ’s outpost in the east coast of Zamboanga City.

Olaso commended the task force for its relentless efforts in promoting peace and security in Zamboanga City.

“Through your dedication, collaboration with partner agencies, and engagement with local communities, you have reinforced public trust and demonstrated that lasting peace is achieved through unity and shared responsibility,” Olaso said during the activity.

He also acknowledged the anti-crime efforts of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) and assured the city government's commitment and steadfast support to programs and initiatives that promote peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and community security.

Meanwhile, Olaso pledged to provide educational assistance to one of the eight individuals who wish to continue his studies.

The surrendered firearms are now in the custody of TFZ for safekeeping.

Colonel Manaros Boransing, TFZ acting commander and Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., ZCPO director, joined Olaso during the activity at City Hall. (SunStar Zamboanga)