8 NPA members surrender in Lanao, Bukidnon border

EIGHT New People’s Army (NPA) rebels operating in the boundaries of Lanao and Bukidnon have surrendered amid relentless pressure by military and intelligence operations, the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, said six of the eight NPA surrenderers were members of the Sub-Regional Committee–5 (SRC-5) of the NPA’s North Central Mindanao Regional Command (NCMRC).

Gonzales said they surrendered to the 1st Special Forces Battalion (1SFBn) in the boundaries of Lanao del Sur and Bukidnon on Monday, April 1.

They were joined by one mass supporter of the SRC-5 and one regular member of the Sub-Regional Sentro de Gravidad (SRSDG), Sub-Regional Committee–2 (SRC-2) of the NCMRC.

Gonzales said the NPA surrenderers handed over 11 high-powered firearms, including eight caliber 5.56-millimeter (MM) M16A1 rifles, two caliber 7.62-mm AK47, and one caliber 7.62-mm M14 rifle.

Gonzales commended the Joint Task Force ZamPeLan (Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao) led by Major General Gabriel Viray III for the significant accomplishment.

He particularly recognized the efforts of the 1st Special Forces Battalion, 32nd and 55th Infantry Battalions, and the 103rd Infantry Brigade to sustain through relentless pressure and precise intelligence operations.

Meanwhile, the troops of the 1SFBn recovered an M-14 rifle with five empty magazines in Ragayan village, Maguing, Lanao del Sur on Wednesday, April 3, based on revelations of two of the eight NPA surrenderers.

Gonzales said that two of the eight NPA surrenderers revealed they hid the firearm in Ragayan village, Maguing, after a clash with the troops of the 55th Infantry Battalion on March 18, 2024 in the area. (SunStar Zamboanga)