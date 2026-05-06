8 rehabilitated wildlife released in Zamboanga Sibugay

OFFICIALS and personnel of the Department Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have released eight rehabilitated wildlife back to their natural habitat in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the wildlife release activity is in line with the upcoming celebration of the 2026 International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, 2026 with the theme "Acting Locally for Global Impact."

The eight rehabilitated wildlife that were released Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Guinoman village, Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay include: one Reticulated Python, one Yellow-Headed Water Monitor Lizard, one Philippine Serpent Eagle, one Philippine Hanging Parrot or "Colasisi," three White-eared Brown Doves, and one Brahminy Kite.

The wild animals underwent rescue and rehabilitation and were assessed fit for release in a habitat determined suitable for their survival.

DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula Executive Director Marie Angelique Go emphasized the importance of collective action in the protection of wildlife.

"Our actions at the local level-no matter how small they may seem-create ripples of impact that contribute to global biodiversity conservation. By protecting our wildlife and empowering our communities, we secure a sustainable future for generations to come," Go said in a statement.

Alongside the release, a Communication, Education, and Public Awareness (Cepa) session was conducted with village officials and community members.

Go said the discussion focused on wildlife protection, protected areas in the Zamboanga Peninsula, and Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The Cepa also highlighted the role of communities in preventing illegal wildlife trade and habitat destruction.

Through this initiative, Go said DENR reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship and called for continued collaboration among government agencies, local communities, and stakeholders to protect and conserve the country's rich biodiversity.

"We are grateful that Barangay Guinoman was chosen as the site for this meaningful activity. This not only raises awareness among our constituents but also reminds us of our shared responsibility to protect and preserve our natural resources," Guinoman Village Chairperson Reynaldo Centino said in a statement.

Go said the successful conduct of the wildlife release and Cepa activity in Guinoman village stands as a testament that meaningful local actions can create lasting global impact for biodiversity conservation.

The released of the wildlife was held in collaboration with the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office of Imelda, and the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of Diplahan. (SunStar Zamboanga)